Pune ward wise COVID-19 data: Sinhagad Road, Warje, Hadapsar records maximum cases; check cases in your area

Pune is witnessing a significant spike in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the city reported 465 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 1,96,389. According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,812 with six new fatalities.

Mohol has also shared ward wise data of the new COVID-19 cases in the city. Check the new coronavirus cases in your area.