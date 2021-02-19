Pune ward wise COVID-19 data: Sinhagad Road, Warje, Hadapsar records maximum cases; check cases in your area

Pune is witnessing a significant spike in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the city reported 465 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 1,96,389. According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,812 with six new fatalities.
Mohol has also shared ward wise data of the new COVID-19 cases in the city. Check the new coronavirus cases in your area.
Bhawani Peth 24
Bibwewadi 41
Dhankawadi -Sahakarnagar 21
Dhole Patil Road 15
Hadapsar - Mundhwa 50
Kasba -Vishrambagwada 18
Kondhwa - Yewalewadi 26
Kothrud - Bawdhan 41
Nagar Road -Vadgaonsheri 35
Shivajinagar - Gholeroad 15
Sinhgad Road 59
Wanawadi - Ramtekadi 15
Warje - Karvenagar 53
Yerawada - Kalas - Dhanori 24
Aundh-Baner 28
The rise in the cases has been consistent in the last 8-10 days, said Mohol yesterday, while speaking to media. However, he said the situation is not worrisome but the administration is on alert.
"In last 8-10 days, no. of patients has been increasing but the situation is not worrisome. We're on alert. We've decided to increase COVID19 testing. There is a chance of making the COVID19 rules more strict if the number of cases rises," news agency ANI quoted Murlidhar Mohol as saying.