Pune ward wise COVID-19 data: Sinhagad Road, Warje, Hadapsar records maximum cases; check cases in your area

Pune is witnessing a significant spike in COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the city reported 465 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 1,96,389. According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,812 with six new fatalities.

Mohol has also shared ward wise data of the new COVID-19 cases in the city. Check the new coronavirus cases in your area.

  • Bhawani Peth 24

  • Bibwewadi 41

  • Dhankawadi -Sahakarnagar 21

  • Dhole Patil Road 15

  • Hadapsar - Mundhwa 50

  • Kasba -Vishrambagwada 18

  • Kondhwa - Yewalewadi 26

  • Kothrud - Bawdhan 41

  • Nagar Road -Vadgaonsheri 35

  • Shivajinagar - Gholeroad 15

  • Sinhgad Road 59

  • Wanawadi - Ramtekadi 15

  • Warje - Karvenagar 53

  • Yerawada - Kalas - Dhanori 24

  • Aundh-Baner 28

Check the new coronavirus cases in your ward
The rise in the cases has been consistent in the last 8-10 days, said Mohol yesterday, while speaking to media. However, he said the situation is not worrisome but the administration is on alert.

"In last 8-10 days, no. of patients has been increasing but the situation is not worrisome. We're on alert. We've decided to increase COVID19 testing. There is a chance of making the COVID19 rules more strict if the number of cases rises," news agency ANI quoted Murlidhar Mohol as saying.

