Pune: This new craft beer delivery technique could change the game for beer lovers

Punekars will now be able to chug their favourite craft beer, courtesy Kimaya Brewing Co. that has opened India’s first ever Craft Beer Shoppe.
Located at Karve Road, Kothrud, Pune – right above Hotel Kimaya, beer lovers can get their ales and pilsners just like any soft drink in a PET bottle.
As per the Craft Brewers Association of India – the Maharashtra Chapter, any microbrewery within the state that holds a licence can sell their craft beer via the Craft Beer Shoppe.
The brewery, starting from today will parcel fresh drought beer or growler straight from the tap. This way, you don’t have to wait for pubs to open, and struggle to maintain social distancing, given the COVID-19 lockdown.
According to Brewer World, in the coming days, Doolally will also be joining them, for its unique lager which will be coming on board very shortly.
Other microbreweries in talks for the same include Great State Aleworks and Crafters from Mumbai.
Price: One litre of craft beer will cost you somewhere between Rs 400 to 450 including 5% tax.
As for the plastic packaging, there will be a recycling plan introduced across Pune, wherein the brewery will incentivise all the customers who return the PET bottles.
Timing: The shoppe will be open from 10 am to 10:30 pm once things turn back to normal. As of now, it will only operate from 10 am to 6:00 pm, in accordance to the current lockdown rules.
It is open for takeaway and online delivery.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)