Pune: This new craft beer delivery technique could change the game for beer lovers

Punekars will now be able to chug their favourite craft beer, courtesy Kimaya Brewing Co. that has opened India’s first ever Craft Beer Shoppe.

Located at Karve Road, Kothrud, Pune – right above Hotel Kimaya, beer lovers can get their ales and pilsners just like any soft drink in a PET bottle.

As per the Craft Brewers Association of India – the Maharashtra Chapter, any microbrewery within the state that holds a licence can sell their craft beer via the Craft Beer Shoppe.

The brewery, starting from today will parcel fresh drought beer or growler straight from the tap. This way, you don’t have to wait for pubs to open, and struggle to maintain social distancing, given the COVID-19 lockdown.