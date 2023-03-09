e-Paper Get App
Pune Shocker! Married woman, her boyfriend arrested for strangulating 2-year-old daughter for crying

They were arrested from a construction site in Dapodi. The Police informed that the duo have confessed to the crime.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Pune Shocker! Married woman, her boyfriend arrested for strangulating 2-year-old daughter for crying in Khadki | File

In a shocking incident from Pune, a woman along with her paramour killed her two-year-old daughter in city. The crime branch of Pune Police laid the trap and arrested the duo today. 

As per the report by Maharashtra Times, the dead body of the child was recovered on March 2 from Khadki Railway Station. The duo killed the child and had not left any single proof. However, the crime branch solved the case on the basis of a shawl of the child. 

The accused woman Laxmi is from the Akola district in Maharashtra. She was having an affair with a man named Santosh from her village. As the man came to Pune for work, she also came to Pune and was staying with him. Out of her three children, she had brought the youngest daughter with her. The child used to cry every day, bothered by the same, the duo strangulated her and threw her body. They were arrested from a construction site in Dapodi. The Police informed that the duo has confessed to the crime.

