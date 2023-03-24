Pune: Shivsrushti gets Rs 50 Crore funds from Maharashtra government | Mangal Prabhat Lodha/Twitter

The Shivsrushti project which is coming up in the Ambegaon area of Pune received Rs 50 crore funds on Friday. These funs were sanctioned by the Maharashtra government in the supplementary demand for grants in 2022-23.

The cheque was handed over to Maharaja Shivchatrapati Prathishthan’s trustee Jagdish Kadam by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in presence of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Maharashtra Higher Education Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil in Mumbai.

First phase of the project was launched by Amit shah in February

From featuring scenes from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life in various art forms, including his miraculous escape from Agra presented using 3D technology, to highlighting the glory of forts that were integral part of the Maratha Empire, the first phase of ‘Shivsrushti’ near Pune is set to project various aspects linked to the warrior king.

The work on the first phase of Shivsrushti, a historical theme park dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj and a brainchild of Padma Bhushan awardee late Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare was thrown open to people after its inauguration by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 19.

This unique project, being developed at Ambegaon in Pune city at Rs 438 crore, aims to give an immersive experience to visitors. The entire project will be carried out in four phases and spread over 21 acres of land.

In the next phase of the project, ‘Raj Sabha’ and ‘Rang Mandal’, which will have an inbuilt auditorium, screening the history of the Sahyadri mountain range and pre-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj era through audio-visual medium, ‘Bhavani Mata Temple’ on Pratapgad, ‘Rajwada’, ‘Machi’, ‘Attraction Centre’, ‘Konkan’ and ‘Amphitheatre’ will be made.