Pune: Schools in PMC to reopen from January 4 for classes 9 to 12

According to a TOI report, the PMC has also asked the school managements to call teachers from December 28, to ensure that all necessary precautions are taken before the reopening of schools on January 4.

PMC Education Officer Shivaji Daundkar said that the Additional Commissioner of PMC Suresh Jagtap has called a meeting of education officials on Monday to discuss the matter. "We have already taken consent forms from the parents and we will collate the data," he said.

"In the meeting, we will discuss all the requirements and needs of schools for reopening. We have already requested the ward offices to help the schools in their wards with cleanliness," added Daundkar.

Meanwhile, Pune reported 278 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,77,047 on Thursday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,592 with four new fatalities.

A total of 481 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,668.

As of now, 1,67,787 people have been discharged/ recovered.