e-Paper Get App

Pune: Rs 3.8 lakh cash gutted as ATM catches fire during theft bid

The incident took place at the ATM centre located in Kudalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in the early hours of Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Rs 3.8 lakh cash gutted as ATM catches fire during theft bid | File photo

An ATM and cash worth Rs 3.8 lakh kept inside it were gutted in fire which broke out after an unidentified thief apparently tried to break the cash dispensing machine in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the ATM centre located in Kudalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in the early hours of Sunday.

"An unidentified person barged into the ATM centre, sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera installed there and then tried to use a gas cutter-like object to break the ATM's safe vault," an official from Chikhali police station said.

In the process, the machine caught fire. The ATM machine, cash worth Rs 3.98 lakh and other items in the premises were gutted in the blaze, he said.

"We have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of of the Indian Penal Code and a probe into the incident is underway," the official said.

Read Also
Rs 3.8 lakh cash gutted as ATM catches fire during theft bid in Pune
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiPune: Rs 3.8 lakh cash gutted as ATM catches fire during theft bid

RECENT STORIES

Watch video: Aaditya Thackeray claims himself to be Ram’s descendant, seeks land for Maharashtra...

Watch video: Aaditya Thackeray claims himself to be Ram’s descendant, seeks land for Maharashtra...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 19,261 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Latest Updates - 19,261 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Socio-economic survey to be conducted across India between July 2022 and June 2023

Socio-economic survey to be conducted across India between July 2022 and June 2023

Hardik Pandya named captain for Ireland T20Is, Sanju Samson included in squad

Hardik Pandya named captain for Ireland T20Is, Sanju Samson included in squad

Uttar Pradesh govt to use choppers in riot control, European multinational Airbus to help

Uttar Pradesh govt to use choppers in riot control, European multinational Airbus to help