Rs 3.8 lakh cash gutted as ATM catches fire during theft bid in Pune

The incident took place at the ATM centre located in Kudalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in the early hours of Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
Pune: An ATM and cash worth Rs 3.8 lakh kept inside it were gutted in fire which broke out after an unidentified thief apparently tried to break the cash dispensing machine in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

"An unidentified person barged into the ATM centre, sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera installed there and then tried to use a gas cutter-like object to break the ATM's safe vault," an official from Chikhali police station said.

In the process, the machine caught fire. The ATM machine, cash worth Rs 3.98 lakh and other items in the premises were gutted in the blaze, he said.

"We have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of of the Indian Penal Code and a probe into the incident is underway," the official said.

