Pune: Removing speed breakers from path of investors, making their pathways smooth, says CM Uddhav Thackeray in AFC

The Maharashtra government is trying to remove all the "speed breakers" to attract investors and to improve the ease of doing business in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday.

Speaking virtually at the Alternate Fuel Conclave (AFC), organised by the MCCIA in Pune, the chief minister said such conclaves will be held in other parts of the state including Nagpur and Marathwada.

"Investors should feel like coming to Maharashtra. They should get the ease of doing business here in the state. We are taking the steps to remove the speed breakers from the paths of investors and making their pathways smooth," said Thackeray.

He said people are looking for alternatives to traditional fuel and it is the government's responsibility to make them available.

Thackeray said Maharashtra always wants to stay ahead and will do the needful.

"However, we do not think only about Maharashtra but we think for the entire country. I am proud that Maharashtra is a state which has been showing directions (to other states). Whatever starts in Maharashtra, the entire country accepts it," he said.

The CM said that though the state has eased restrictions the danger of COVID-19 remains. "Cautious steps need to be taken till the pandemic ends," he added.

Thackeray underlined the need to focus on sustainable development to conserve the environment.

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that Pune has always remained a leader in the automotive industry and organising the AFC is significant.

"EV Policy of 2021 has led to an increase in the sale of electric vehicles. Around 496 per cent rise is seen in the EV uptake," he said.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 09:07 PM IST