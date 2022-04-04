Maharashtra govt to boost ecosystem for alternate fuel-based vehicles including EVs, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Maharashtra Government, which has taken a lead in the promotion of electric vehicles and vehicles run on alternate fuels, plans to provide a slew of incentives and create an ecosystem for its growth, announced Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. His announcement came days after the state saw EV sales going up by 153% in the first nine months of 2021-22. The state aims to have around 10% of all new vehicle registrations from the EV segment.

CM also highlighted Maharashtra’s leading position reiterating that the government is committed to give a push for the implementation of its EV policy which was announced last year. CM was speaking at the maiden alternate fuel conference held in Pune.

Thackeray called upon the industry leaders to invest in alternate fuel manufacturing units that will help the state to consolidate Maharashtra its leading position in this field.

Industry minister Subhash Desai said that his department has taken an initiative in the creation of electric charging infrastructure across the state. The government is providing incentives for the demand and supply segments of electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, energy minister Nitin Raut said that his department will use hydrogen as an alternative fuel to general power in the state. "We are shifting our focus of generation of electricity from conventional fuel to Hydrogen," he added.

Raut said the state government has appointed MahaVitaran as the nodal agency for setting up of EV charging stations. ‘’As a part of asset monetization, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company, Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company will form a JV with oil marketing companies to set up EV charging stations in the premises of petrol pumps. If this model is successful, then the next step would be to increase the number of charging stations in the school and college premises so that students would have easy access for charging," he announced.

"While taking initiatives, care has been taken to keep the electricity charges quite reasonable Rs. 5.50 per unit during day time use. However, during night from 10.00 pm to 6 AM the rate will be Rs 4.50 per unit,’’ said Raut.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 08:23 PM IST