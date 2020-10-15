Pune Rains: SPPU postpones exams scheduled for today

Due to heavy rains and the floodlike situation in Pune, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has postponed exams which were scheduled for today.

As per the update on SPPU's official website, the exams scheduled on October 15, are postponed and the revised timetable will be issued soon.

"A flood-like situation caused by heavy rains was experienced on 14th October 2020. The Civic Administration has issued an alert of a cyclone and heavy rainfall on 15th October 2020. Therefore, keeping in mind the safety of students and to avoid any inconvenience, the University Authorities have decided to postpone the online as well as offline examinations of Savitribai Phule Pune University scheduled on 15th October 2020. The revised schedule of the postponed examinations will be declared soon," reads the message on SPPU's website.

Meanwhile, as many as 40 people were rescued in the flood-affected Nimgaon Ketki village in Pune district on Wednesday.

According to SDO, Baramati, Pune, 40 people safely rescued, while rescue operations for 15 others underway in flood-affected Nimgaon Ketki village of Pune district. In another incident near Indapur, two people who washed away with their vehicle have been rescued.

As per a visual, locals in Indapur area in Pune rescued a man with the help of a JCB machine who washed away in an overflowing stream, due to heavy rainfall.

Water has also entered into the residential areas of Baramati in Pune.

