Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 08:18 AM IST

Pune police detain two minors for murdering senior citizen in Sinhagad road area

ANI
Representative Image | Unsplash

Pune Police on Wednesday detained 2 minors for allegedly murdering a senior citizen in the Sinhagad road area of the city. The accused are aged 16 and 14 respectively.

As per the police, both had been planning to break into the house of the victim and commit theft for the past two months but since the victim did not come out of her house, they entered her house to commit theft and murdered her.

As per police, both were wearing gloves and double shirts while committing the crime in order to leave no evidence like smell, fingerprints etc.

Speaking to ANI, Davidas Gheware, the Senior Inspector, Sinhagad Road Police Station said, "On October 30, we received a call about a theft in a house and when we reached the spot, we found a 70-year-old woman lying on the floor. During the investigation, we caught two kids running away from a panipuri spot with great anxiety. We decided to focus on them and got to know that one of them had a habit of stealing. They were brought to the police station where they confessed their crime. They will be produced in the children's court."

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 08:18 AM IST
