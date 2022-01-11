e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:59 PM IST

Pune: PMC records 3,459 COVID-19 cases; Aundh-Baner area reports maximum cases

Meanwhile, Pune on Tuesday recorded 6,110 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 21 percent, taking the district's tally to 12,01,439, while the death toll increased by one to touch 19,271, an official said.
Pune: PMC reports 3,459 COVID-19 cases; Aundh-Baner area reports maximum cases | AFP

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday recorded 3,459 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the active caseload jumped to 19,452 in the city. Besides, one death were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 9,130.

The maximum cases were reported from the Aundh-Baner area. Check cases in your area:

Pune on Tuesday recorded 6,110 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 21 percent, taking the district's tally to 12,01,439, while the death toll increased by one to touch 19,271, an official said.

A total of 3,459 cases were reported in Pune city, 1,706 in Pimpri Chinchwad, and 945 cases in rural and cantonment areas, he said.

The active tally stands at 32,672, of which 1,504 are in hospitals, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:59 PM IST
