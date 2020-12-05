Pune: PMC kicks off campaign for Tuberculosis and Leprosy; appeals residents to get tested

Amidst its battle with COVID-19 pandemic, the Pune Municipal Corporation has kicked off a joint campaign for the prevention of Tuberculosis and Leprosy.

During the survey, volunteers will visit the residents of the city and scan them for both the disease. The civic body has also appealed Pune residents to cooperate with the volunteers who will visit them for testing.

The campaign started from December 1 and will continue till December 31. The purpose of the campaign is to conduct tests of these two diseases and also disseminate information on leprosy and tuberculosis.

The campaign aims to eradicate leprosy by detecting undiagnosed patients as soon as possible, finding new contagious leprosy, and using multiple medications to reduce the spread of the disease. Similarly, TB patients who are still deprived due to the lack of diagnosis will be brought in for treatment. The civic chief has appealed to citizens to cooperate in the survey.

Meanwhile, Pune reported 366 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,71,418 on Friday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,482 with four new fatalities.

A total of 346 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,380. As of now, 1,61,556 people were discharged/ recovered. On Friday, 3,863 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,33,730.