Pune-Nashik high-speed rail project gets in-principle nod

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday gave an in-principle approval for the Rs 16,039 crore Pune-Nashik semi highspeed double line railway project. It will be implemented by the Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC). Of the 16,039 crore, nearly 60% which is Rs 9,629 crore will come from various financial institutions, Rs 3,208 crore (20%) from the Indian Railways and Rs 3,208 crore (20%) from the Maharashtra Government.

The Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who chaired the meeting with the ministers Dilip Walse-Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, AnilParab and Satej Patil, hinted that despite coronavirus pandemic the government will make all efforts for an early completion of the 235 rail connectivity between two Smart Cities in Pune and Nashik. The project will go through Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts with trains operating initially 200km per hour speed which will be increased to 250 km per hour in due course of time. The 235 km distance will be covered in less than 2 hours.

The MRIDC had received the green signal from the Railway Ministry on June 2,2020 while it got approval from the Central Railway on February 10,2020 for the implementation of greenfield high speed broadguage double line project. The MRIDC has also proposed to develop private freight terminals, dry port, multimodal and commercial hubs, warehouses and sidings at suggested locations by the local industries.

Pawar said the implementation of high-speed rail project will help generate jobs and the locals will be given priority in employment. The government will provide compensation to the project affected persons as per the stipulated land acquisition law and the locals will get priority in allotment of stalls in railway stations.

Walse-Patil said that there will be 24 stations, 18 tunnels, 41 flyovers and 128 underpasses proposed during the construction of the Pune-Nashik rail connectivity project. He informed that the state cabinet approval is expected soon.