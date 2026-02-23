Pune-Mumbai Highway Mishap: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack During Traffic Slowdown, Police Call It Coincidence

While a reckless car driver caused a minor accident involving a tempo traveller on the Pune–Mumbai highway near Thakurwadi in Khalapur taluka on Sunday night. |

Navi Mumbai: While a reckless car driver caused a minor accident involving a tempo traveller on the Pune–Mumbai highway near Thakurwadi in Khalapur taluka on Sunday night, a 40-year-old woman travelling on the same route died of a heart attack during a brief traffic slowdown — an incident police clarified was purely coincidental and not linked to the crash.

Reckless Driving

The accident occurred around 9.20 pm on February 22, 2016, when a car, allegedly driven in a rash and negligent manner by a man identified as Akshay (full name yet to be confirmed), rammed into a stationary tempo traveller that had halted on the roadside to repair a punctured tyre at Thakurwadi in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district. The impact caused minor injuries to the complainant, Amol Suresh Akhade (26), and other occupants, and damaged both vehicles.

A case has been registered at Khopoli Police Station under Sections 281 and 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Returning From Mahabaleshwar

Around the same time, Sandhya Mahadev Kamble (40), a resident of Shrihari Park Apartment at Jambhivali, Mohopada in Khalapur taluka, was returning from Mahabaleshwar after attending a function. Police said she had been feeling uneasy since the beginning of the journey. During the temporary traffic congestion near the accident spot, she complained of vomiting and severe breathlessness.

Her husband immediately rushed her to Dr Mohite’s Hospital in Khopoli, where doctors examined her and declared her brought dead at 10.40 pm on Sunday, stating that she had suffered a massive heart attack.

“Prima facie, the death appears to be due to a cardiac arrest. There is no connection between the accident and the woman’s death. Both incidents happened around the same time on the same stretch, but they are separate,” said Sachin Hire, Police Inspector of Khopoli Police Station.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) case was registered at Khopoli Police Station on the wee hours of Monday. The body was sent to the Primary Health Centre in Khalapur for post-mortem examination.

