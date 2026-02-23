'Best CM Maharashtra Never Had': Assembly Erupts In Bipartisan Emotion As Leaders Pay Tribute To Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly witnessed rare bipartisan emotion on the opening day of the Budget Session as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a heartfelt tribute to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away in a tragic plane crash on january 28. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly witnessed rare bipartisan emotion on the opening day of the Budget Session as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a heartfelt tribute to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away in a tragic plane crash on january 28. Moving the condolence motion in the House, Fadnavis described Pawar as “the best Chief Minister Maharashtra never had,” a remark that drew silence and visible emotion across party lines.

Fadnavis Mourns Pawar

“Ajit Dada was known for punctuality and discipline. A man who ran his life by the clock missed the timing of life itself,” Fadnavis said. “At a time when everyone believed he would play a long and significant innings, destiny intervened.”

Pawar, who served as Deputy Chief Minister a record six times, had often expressed his aspiration to become Chief Minister one day. “He used to jokingly say that even this time, I will remain Deputy Chief Minister,” Fadnavis recalled. “But today, I can say with authority — Ajit Dada Pawar was the best Chief Minister Maharashtra never had.”

The Chief Minister said Pawar possessed all the qualities required to lead the state. “I truly believed that destiny would one day give him that opportunity. Maharashtra will always remember two ‘Dadas’ — Vasantdada and Ajit Dada.”

Fadnavis Lauds Pawar's Administrative Genius

Fadnavis also lauded Pawar’s administrative acumen, calling him “the best finance minister any Chief Minister could ask for.” He noted that Pawar was set to present his 12th state budget this year and would have surpassed the record of Sheshrao Wankhede next year by presenting 13 budgets.

Highlighting Pawar’s decisive leadership, Fadnavis said he had pushed through the ambitious Ladki Bahin scheme, providing financial assistance to women, despite reservations from the finance department about its fiscal implications.

A Strategic Ally and Close Friend

“He was not just a strategic ally from the NCP; he was a close friend,” Fadnavis said. Recalling their last meeting on January 27, he added, “He attended the cabinet and infrastructure committee meetings and questioned why there was no gross value addition in capital expenditure. No one imagined that it would be our last meeting.”

Struggling to hold back emotion, Fadnavis said, “Today I truly understand what the word ‘void’ means. Such leaders are not born again. This void can never be filled.” He described Pawar as a leader who began work at 6 a.m., meticulously planned every task, and made optimal use of every second.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray grew emotional while speaking in the Legislative Council. “Maharashtra has lost a dynamic and promising leader,” he said.

'Limits to Defamation'

Referring to political allegations made against Pawar in recent years, Thackeray remarked, “There must be limits to defamation. Dada never broke down under allegations. If he had been weak-hearted, he might have taken extreme steps. But that is not Maharashtra’s political culture.” Thackeray compared Pawar’s untimely demise to the sudden loss of leaders like Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde and R. R. Patil. “Such leaders are not born again and such friends are not found again,” he said.

Recalling a visit to Baramati during his tenure as Chief Minister, Thackeray said, “Ajit Dada enthusiastically showed me the transformation of Baramati. But when I went there after the accident at midnight, Baramati felt orphaned.”

He praised Pawar’s discipline and administrative clarity. “His table, pen and papers were always arranged at perfect right angles. That discipline reminded me of Balasaheb,” Thackeray added, referring to the late Shiv Sena founder.

A Dependable Colleague Who Kept Maharashtra's Economy Balanced During Lockdown

“During the lockdown, the Mantralaya was closed but Maharashtra was not. When the economic cycle was on the verge of collapse, he maintained balance,” Thackeray said, calling Pawar a dependable colleague and friend who carved out his own identity despite towering political legacies.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remembered Pawar as a straightforward and punctual leader. “Dada meant clarity and discipline. Today, as I look around the House, I feel like telling him — Dada, your decision was wrong. Come back,” Shinde said.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA and Pawar’s nephew Rohit Pawar opposed the state government’s move to seek a CBI probe into the plane crash that claimed his uncle’s life.

CBI Has 7,000 Pending Cases

Speaking with media in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan, he alleged that handing over the case to the central agency would delay justice. “The CBI has nearly 7,000 pending cases, with 2,500 pending for over a decade. We will not tolerate such wastage of time in Maharashtra. The CID can conduct the probe,” he said.

Rohit Pawar stated that a detailed report had already been submitted to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the concerned Union ministry. He claimed that only 30 per cent of the crash-related information had been made public so far.

He also questioned reports suggesting that the black box of the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft had been burnt. “Photographs of the device have reached me. If any irregularity comes to light, this government will have to pay a heavy price,” he warned.

Industrialists and Leaders Unite

Prominent personalities ranging from top industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani to political leaders cutting across ideologies and party lines paid heartfelt tributes to Ajit Pawar at a condolence meet at worli dome auditorium in Mumbai on Monday, with speakers remembering the departed leader as a "man of action" blessed with stellar administrative skills.

Among those who took part at the solemn event at the NSCI Dome were former Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, legislative council chairman Ram Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

