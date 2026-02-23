Mumbai FDA Uncovers Major Violation: Lakhs Worth Of Medicines Seized In Dharavi Raid

The State Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has exposed a case of illegal drug storage in Mumbai. During a raid in the Kumbharwada area of Dharavi, medicines worth lakhs of rupees were seized. | AI

Mumbai: The State Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has exposed a case of illegal drug storage in Mumbai. During a raid in the Kumbharwada area of Dharavi, medicines worth lakhs of rupees were seized. The drugs were being stored without a valid license.

Sion-Based Medical Store Operating Illegal Godown in Kumbharwada

The Mumbai Intelligence Branch of the FDA had received information that M/s Apna Medical and General Stores, located in Sion, was storing saline and other medicines in a premises without the required license. This storage was in violation of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

Following the tip-off, action was taken under the instructions of FDA Commissioner Shridhar Dube Patil, Joint Commissioner (Vigilance) Dr. Rahul Khade, and Joint Commissioner Vijay Jadhav. The raid was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Intelligence) V.R. Ravi by Drug Inspectors Hemant Ade and Ajay Mahule, who reached the spot and carried out the operation.

No License, No Application

During the investigation, it was found that the concerned store had neither obtained the required license for the said premises nor applied for one. Thereafter, Drug Inspector Premdas Sakhare collected samples of the medicines and seized the remaining stock. Further legal action will be taken against the concerned individuals under the provisions of the Act.

The FDA clarified that storing and distributing medicines without a license poses a serious threat to public health, and strict action will continue in such cases.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/