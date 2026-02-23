Recurring Complaints: Staff Shortages And Procedural Lapses At Shatabdi And Rajawadi Hospitals Flagged

The Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society (GNSWS) has approached multiple statutory authorities demanding an urgent independent investigation after a pregnant patient was allegedly administered a blood unit bearing a mismatched label at a municipal maternity facility in Govandi in Mumbai. | File Photo

Mumbai: The Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society (GNSWS) has approached multiple statutory authorities demanding an urgent independent investigation after a pregnant patient was allegedly administered a blood unit bearing a mismatched label at a municipal maternity facility in Govandi in Mumbai.

Systemic Lapses

In a detailed representation submitted by its President, Adv. Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, the organisation has flagged a series of incidents that it claims reflect systemic healthcare lapses rather than isolated errors.

Among the key concerns is a February 2026 incident at a municipal maternity facility under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where a pregnant patient was allegedly administered a blood unit bearing a mismatched label. The patient was subsequently shifted in an emergency condition to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital. The representation states that such an occurrence would indicate multiple simultaneous failures of transfusion safety protocols.

FDA Scrutiny Sought

The complaint also raises questions about blood supplied by a private blood centre allegedly facing licensing irregularities, calling for scrutiny by the Food and Drug Administration Maharashtra, which regulates blood banks and enforces compliance standards.

Additionally, recurring complaints have been cited regarding administrative deficiencies at civic hospitals including Shatabdi Hospital Govandi and Rajawadi Hospital. The representation alleges that staff shortages and procedural lapses have compromised patient safety.

In a separate instance, untrained personnel were allegedly assigned ECG duties at Shatabdi Hospital due to prolonged vacancies. Following inquiry, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission reportedly imposed a monetary penalty on the municipal authority, observing that patient safety had been endangered.

'Public Health Risk'

The society has further alleged that several unauthorized private clinics are operating in Govandi–Mankhurd slum clusters without valid registration or trained medical staff.

Calling the situation a “public health risk,” Adv. Shaikh has demanded constitution of an independent multi-department inquiry committee, suspension of non-compliant facilities, criminal action where negligence is proven, and preservation of medical records to prevent tampering. Authorities have yet to issue an official response.

BMC Clarifies

After a blood unit bearing a mismatched label was administered at Deonar Maternity Home in Govandi, BMC issued a clarification. It clarified that the patient and the issued blood unit were both O Positive. Although a handwritten “B Positive” marking was noticed on an additional sticker on the blood bag, verification with the blood bank of and the official report confirmed that the blood supplied was O Positive. The patient experienced a mild transfusion reaction, which was promptly managed. Her condition is stable, and no incorrect or mismatched blood was administered in this case.

