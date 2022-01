In Pune, another candidate preparing for the MPSC exam has committed suicide. Amar Mohite is the name of the candidate who committed suicide and he is native of Sangli.

Amar was preparing for PSI Physical, reported Sakal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 05:44 PM IST