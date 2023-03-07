Pune: MNS Leader Vasant More's son gets death threat; extortionist demand 30 lakh | Facebook

Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator Vasant More’s son received death threats on three occasions on WhatsApp by unknown persons.

He was threatened to be shot dead and the extortionist demanded Rs 30 Lakh, as per the report by Sakal.

Rupesh More has lodged a case for the same at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station.

More first received a message on February 7 which claimed that he has been married to a girl named Anfiya Shaikh. The accused had also sent a marriage certificate. In the same message, 20 lakh ransom was demanded.

He received the same message again on February 27 and March 5.

In the message sent on February 27, a ransom of 30 Lakh was demanded. The extortionist had also threatened that they will make the marriage certificate viral. However, on March 5, he was threatened to be shot dead and the extortionist demanded Rs 30 Lakh.

