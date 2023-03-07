Mumbai Shocker! Cops nab Pune man for sending obscene messages to over 100 women on WhatsApp | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Police recently arrested a 48-year-old man from Pune for sending lewd messages to over a 100 women through messenger app WhatsApp.

Reports state police officials saying that the accused called numbers randomly and sent vulgar WhatsApp videos and messages to over 100 women.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused Rajkumar Raju Swami is a Karnataka native. The report stated that the matter first came to light in March 2022.

Andheri-based fashion designer complained against accused

The HT report stated that a Andheri-based fashion designer filed a complaint against Swami who used to work there as an office boy. He reportedly had began sending her lewd messages after he was fired.

Police said Swami was sacked for allegedly harassing the designer's female employees.

Reportedly, the police attempted to track him down using his mobile number, they were unsuccessful as he had thrown his SIM card away.

However, when he turned his phone on last week, police received a tip and he was located and detained in Pune.

Accused sent lewd messages to over 100 women for "fun"

The report cited police personnel saying that Swami admitted to sending lewd messages and videos to over 100 women during interrogation. Moreover, he did not even know the majority of the women.

Swami during interrogation confessed that he would randomly call numbers and if a woman answered the phone; he would store the number and immediately begin sending lewd messages. He also admitted to doing this for fun.

The accused used to send messages to women on WhatsApp after viewing their profile pictures. He has been arrested under IPC 354 (Molestation) and under IT Act.