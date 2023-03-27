Pune: Minor fire at Sassoon General hospital; no injury reported

Pune: A minor fire broke out at the Women’s Diagnostic centre at Sassoon General Hospital at around 12 noon on Monday. Since the fire broke out on the outer side of the building nobody was injured and no casualties were reported.

There was panic for a short duration when sparks were seen in the building. The building was a centre for Women's Diagnostic health and women come there for sonography. The spark was noticed first around 12 noon in ward no. 1 at the hospital.

While talking to the Free Press Journal dean of the hospital Dr Sanjiv Thakur said, “there was a minor short-circuit in the switchboard which is on the outer side of the building. No injury was reported and before the fire tender reached the spot, our employees had doused the fire with fire safety equipment.”

“I have directed for a detailed inquiry into the incident”, he said.

