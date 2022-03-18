Pune Metro to rename Bhosari and Budhwar Peth stations

After receiving several complaints, the MahaMetro Rail Corporation Ltd, which is implementing the Pune Metro project, has decided to change the names of at least two stations and will seek the state government’s permission for the same.

As per the report, the Bhosari station and the Budhwar Peth station, located in Corridor One, are among the stations to be renamed.

Hemant Sonawane, spokesperson for MahaMetro said that the authorities have begun the process to change the stations' names.

The Bhosari station is located at least 5 km away from Bhosari which is why it has caused confusion among commuters.

MahaMetro officials have said that the names of Bhosari and Budhwar Peth stations were given when the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared and officials generally consider the biggest popular suburb nearby while preparing it, which in this case happened to be Bhosari.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 01:27 PM IST