Palghar: Circle officer held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

A circle officer of the revenue department in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, an ACB official said on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB-Palghar) Navnath Jagtap said an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the Talasari police station against the accused, Sanjay Bhandari.

The 34-year-old circle officer had demanded Rs 15,000 as a bribe from a man for including the names of his kin in land records, he said.

The man lodged a complaint with the Palghar unit of the ACB which laid a trap and caught the officer on Thursday while allegedly accepting the first installment of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, Jagtap said.

Bhandari was later placed under arrest, he added.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Catholic cross vandalised at Vile Parle

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:56 PM IST