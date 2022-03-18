Mumbai: Catholic cross vandalised at Vile Parle

Mumbai: A catholic cross on S V road, Vile Parle was allegedly vandalised on March 12, reports from RVA news stated.

As per the report, the cross was locally referred to as 'Holy Cross.' The incident is the latest in a series where traditional Christian roadside shrines around Mumbai have been desecrated.

Following the incident, representatives of the Catholic East Indian community in Mumbai made a strong representation to the civic and police administration in the city.

A representation addressed to the Commissioner of Police and the Chief Minister (among others), by Godfrey Pimenta and Nicholas Almeida of the Watchdog Foundation stated that a definitive pattern is seen in such incidents, particularly in the areas of Santacruz (West), Juhu and Bandra (West) in Mumbai.

The representation added that the minorities in the city, particularly the Christians are being systematically targetted and their places of worship being vandalized, particularly in the jurisdiction of Santacruz West Police Station.

Earlier in 2019, a Holy Cross was desecrated at Khar, and the message ‘Jesus does not love’ was painted at the base of the cross.

At the time, the community members had urged the police and civic body to install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) at places of worship of all the faiths to curb such activities. However, their appeal fell on deaf ears as no cameras have been installed up till now.

Cross desecration over the years

December 2013: A Cross at Vile Parle was vandalized by unknown miscreants.

July 2014: The same Cross was once again desecrated by unknown people.

September 2016: A Juhu Cross was found desecrated and gold had been stolen at Juhu Koliwada Mother Mary statue.

January 2017: A Cross at Carter Road, Bandra, was found damaged.

February 2017: A statue of Mother Mary was allegedly desecrated by unknown persons in suburban Kurla.

April 12, 2017: A Santacruz Holy Cross was desecrated early morning before residents woke up to find a slipper hanging from a crucifix in their locality.

April 29, 2017: The BMC demolished a Bandra Cross from a private place alleging that the structure was in a public place.

May 3, 2017: An incident of desecration of a Jesus Christ statue was reported in Kalina in Santacruz.

March 5, 2018: Holy Cross was found broken at Dadar West near Indu Mills.

