Pune Metro to be flagged off by PM Modi, tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Pune Metro on March 6.

"The project will provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune; the foundation stone of this project was laid by PM in 2016," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

MahaMetro, the 50:50 jointly owned Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), of Government of India and Government of Maharashtra, is executing the Pune Metro rail project.

Pune Metro Phase 1 has two corridors - one from Vanaz to Ramwadi, which is an elevated line, and the other from Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate, which is elevated till the Agriculture College in Shivajinagar and underground after that.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 01:33 PM IST