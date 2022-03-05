Maharashtra phone tapping pattern being replicated in Goa: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that after Maharashtra several opposition leaders' phones aree being tapped in Goa.

"Maharashtra phone tapping pattern being replicated in Goa. I am worried about Samajwadi Party's chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh," Raut said.

He also made a reference to former IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on Twitter.

"The way phones of Maharashtra leaders were tapped, same Pattern of Phone surveillance is being replicatd in Goa. Calls of @SudinDhavalikar,@VijaiSardesai@digambarkamat & @girishgoa are being tapped. Nation wants to know : Who is the 'Rashmi Shukla' of Goa behind this tapping? (sic)," Raut said on Twitter.

Shukla had been charged with illegal phone tapping during her tenure as the Pune Police commissioner and later as the additional director general (ADG) in charge of state intelligence. Shukla is currently on Central deputation and is posted as the ADG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 12:50 PM IST