Pune Metro completes trial run of 6 Km from PCMC to Phugewadi

The Pune Metro has completed its 2nd trial on 6 km metro route between PCMC metro station to Phugewadi station.

It is considered a crucial step by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MahaMetro) which is constructing the Pune Metro project.

On January 10, 2020, the first test was conducted on PCMC to Sant Tukaram Nagar Road. This was the second test and Maha Metro achieved the breakthrough even though the work was affected due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

The test was completed with all the safety norms related to the railway track. For the trial run, the Metro used three coaches.

The team behind the successful completion of the event includes DD Mishra, executive director, Ravi Kumar, chief project engineer and metro officials Sandeep Sakale, Shriram Manjhi, Raja Raman and Ravi Tata and Chetan Phadke operated the train.

Dr Brijesh Dixit, managing director MahaMetro, while speaking about the achievement said, "This is an important step for Pune metro project. It is the result of hard work by Maha Metro and support of all Punekars."