On Camera: Massive fire in building that houses cricketer Zaheer Khan's restaurant in Pune

On Tuesday, a large fire started on the top level of the Marvel Vista building in Pune, Maharashtra. The restaurant owned by cricketer Zaheer Khan is located on the ground level of the building in Lulla Nagar Chowk.
To put out the fire, six fire fighters have reached the spot. However, no casualties or property damage have been reported as of yet.
This is a developing story more details are awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)