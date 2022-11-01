On Camera: Massive fire in building that houses cricketer Zaheer Khan's restaurant in Pune

Pune: Massive fire in building that houses cricketer Zaheer Khan's restaurant |

On Tuesday, a large fire started on the top level of the Marvel Vista building in Pune, Maharashtra. The restaurant owned by cricketer Zaheer Khan is located on the ground level of the building in Lulla Nagar Chowk.

#Pune: Massive fire breaks out inside a home at Marvel Vista, a G+7 storey building in Lullanagar, Kondhwa



Two water tankers and three fire brigades responded immediately and reached the spot#PuneFire #Fire pic.twitter.com/81x5aVnaGd — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 1, 2022

To put out the fire, six fire fighters have reached the spot. However, no casualties or property damage have been reported as of yet.

This is a developing story more details are awaited.