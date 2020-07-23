Pune: Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi and Siddharth Shirole help 'rescue cows'

BJP MP and Animal Rights Activist Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday posted a couple of videos from Pune's Sangvi area in which cows were subjected to torture. Taking to Twitter, she said that People for Animals (PFA) team has gone to investigate and rescue these cows.

"This video was sent to me from Sangvi, Pune. My People for Animals team has gone there to investigate and rescue these cows. Please call DCP Vinayak Dhakne in Pune to rescue these animals before they are cut illegally. Maharashtra Cow Protection Act applies," she wrote.