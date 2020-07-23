Pune: Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi and Siddharth Shirole help 'rescue cows'

BJP MP and Animal Rights Activist Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday posted a couple of videos from Pune's Sangvi area in which cows were subjected to torture. Taking to Twitter, she said that People for Animals (PFA) team has gone to investigate and rescue these cows.
"This video was sent to me from Sangvi, Pune. My People for Animals team has gone there to investigate and rescue these cows. Please call DCP Vinayak Dhakne in Pune to rescue these animals before they are cut illegally. Maharashtra Cow Protection Act applies," she wrote.
"Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act 1976 (amended in 2015)
Section 5- slaughter of a cow or its progeny
Section 11- any attempt to commit an offence under this Act
Section 9- 5 years imprisonment
Section 9 B- Burden of proof is on the accused
Section 10 - Cognizable, Non Bailable," she added in another tweet.
Taking cognisance of Maneka Gandhi's tweet, BJP MLA from Pune's Shivajinagar Siddharth Shirole said that he has spoken to the local police and action has been initiated. He added that BJP MP and Maneka Gandhi's son Varun Gandhi asked him to intervene into the matter.
". @Manekagandhibjp ji late last night office of @varungandhi80 ji had also contacted me to intervene in the same. I immediately spoke to the local police and action has been initiated," Shirole tweeted.
