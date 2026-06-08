Pune Man Jumps Into Sea From Atal Setu In Early Hours; Extensive Search Operation Underway | Representational image

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man from Pune allegedly jumped into the sea from the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) in the early hours of Saturday, prompting an extensive search operation by the Ulwe Police and maritime rescue agencies. The youth remains untraceable despite continuous efforts by rescue teams.

Victim Identified

The missing man has been identified as Pratik Subhash Raskar (28), a resident of Khedkar Vasti in Ranjangaon, Shirur taluka of Pune district. According to police officials, Raskar parked his car near the 13-kilometre mark on the Pune-Mumbai carriageway of Atal Setu at around 1.30 am before allegedly jumping into the sea.

Investigations revealed that Raskar had informed his mother that he was going out for dinner before leaving home in his car. However, he drove directly to Atal Setu, where he is believed to have taken the extreme step.

What He Told His Mother

Following information about the incident, teams from the Ulwe Police, maritime security agencies and rescue services rushed to the spot and launched a search operation using boats. However, no trace of Raskar had been found till the latest reports.

The Ulwe Police have registered a missing person case and are continuing the search operation with the assistance of various agencies.

"There was no suicide note found in the car which he parked on the bridge. The search operation to find him is still on," senior police inspector Arjun Rajane said.

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