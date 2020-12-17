Pune: Maha govt approves merger of 23 areas in PMC; here is the complete list

The Maharashtra government has on Thursday approved the merger of 23 areas surrounding Pune in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, reported Hindustan Times. With the addition of these new areas, the city’s boundary will now increase from 331 square km to 485 square km.

The merger order was signed by the Minister for Urban Development Eknath Shinde, confirmed Nationalist Congress Party’s city unit president and Hadapsar MLA Chetan Tupe.

“Minister Eknath Shinde has signed the proposal for merging 23 villages in the PMC. Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has been aggressive about merging these villages into the PMC limits. As the minister has given the nod, the Urban Development Department will make a public resolution for it by completing the administrative process soon,” Tupe told HT.

According to the report, the merger will prove helpful to the NCP and the Congress for the civic polls in 2022 as the two parties have political control over these areas.

Here is a complete list of the areas to be merged in PMC:

1. Mhalunge

2. Sus

3. Kondhawe-Dhawade

4. Kopre

5. Nanded

6. Khadakwasla

7. Kirkatwadi

8. Kolewadi

9. Nandoshi

10. Jambhulwadi

11. Bhilarewadi

12. Narhe

13. Mangdewadi

14. Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi

15. Pisoli

16. Vadachiwadi

17. Handewadi

18. Holkarwadi

19. Mantarwadi

20. Shewalewadi

21. Manjri

22. Mundhwa

23. Vadgaonsheri