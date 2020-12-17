Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 363, three fatalities recorded on Dec 17

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,84,773 on Thursday with the addition of 3,880 fresh cases, while more than 4,350 patients recovered from the infection, said a state health department official.

The state also reported 65 more deaths, taking the fatality count to 48,499, he said.

A total of 4,358 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 17,74,255, the official said.

With this, the number of patients currently under treatment stood at 60,905, he said.

A total of 855 COVID-19 patients from other states have received treatment in Maharashtra so far. Of these, 127 have died, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,84,773, new cases: 3,880, deaths: 48,499, discharged: 17,74,255, active cases: 60,905, people tested so far: 1,19,33,956.