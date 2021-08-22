Pune: Latest updates on SPPU admission process for graduate, post-graduate and integrate courses

The students waiting to take admission to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will have to wait further for the admission process. As per the report by The Indian Express, the admissions department at the university has informed that admissions for the academic year 2021-22 to all graduate, post-graduate and integrate courses have been delayed.

The online entrance examination for SPPU admission was conducted between July 25 and 28 and the results of which were declared last week.

Apart from this, the SPPU has uploaded an update that said that the admission process, which was supposed to begin on August 20, has been postponed and the new dates will be announced soon.

The admission and exams schedule in India is disturbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. While classes shifted to online mode, exams were also conducted online.

Meanwhile, to make things clear on the upcoming academic session, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines on examinations and academic calendars in view of COVID-19 to all universities and colleges.

The admission process has to be completed by September 30, according to new guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the new academic session in universities and colleges across the county will begin from October 1.

It has also been made mandatory for universities and colleges to conduct final year or end term exams by August 31. The exams can be conducted either offline, online or in blended mode.

The commission has clarified that the teaching-learning process must continue in offline, online or blended mode.

"The institutions may plan for classes, breaks, the conduct of examinations, semester break etc. during October 1 to July 31, following necessary protocols and advisories issued by central and state governments from time to time in view of COVID-19 pandemic," the guidelines said.

