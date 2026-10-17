Pune ISIS Module Case: ED Gets Nod To Record Statements Of 6 Accused, Including Saquib Nachan’s Son In Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has secured permission to question six accused lodged in different jails as part of its probe into alleged money laundering linked to ISIS modules in India | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 17, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has obtained permission to record the statements of six accused, including Shamil Nachan, son of deceased terror convict Saquib Nachan, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an ISIS module in India.

The six accused whose statements the agency wants to record are Haseeb Mulla, Musab Mulla, Farhan Suse and Sahgaf Divekar, all lodged in Tihar Jail; and Aakif Nachan and Shamil Nachan, lodged in Taloja Jail and Byculla Jail, respectively.

ED Probes Funding Behind ISIS Modules

The agency is probing the money laundering and sources of funds behind ISIS modules that were busted by agencies in the country. It claimed that Saquib was the key conspirator and that it now needs to identify his accomplices, trace the flow of funds and establish the role of the accused in the alleged money laundering offence.

The officers are now allowed to visit the respective jails where the accused are lodged and record their statements.

Previously, in May, the agency had also obtained permission to question 19 people lodged in various prisons across the country for their alleged links with ISIS.

ED Alleges Recruitment And Radicalisation Activities

The agency had claimed that the arrested accused persons took bay'ah (an oath of allegiance) towards the ISIS caliph and became active members of the organisation.

It was alleged that Saquib and his former SIMI associates, namely Haseeb Mulla, Kasif Balere, Saif Nachan, Sahgaf Divekar and Adil Khot, along with other members of the group, continued their terrorist activities under different banners after SIMI was banned in 2001.

In furtherance of the conspiracy, the agency claimed that Nachan began spreading ISIS ideology among Muslim youth by misinterpreting verses of the Quran. The ED alleged that he propagated the idea of establishing a caliphate, recruiting members for ISIS and carrying out violent jihadist activities.

He allegedly presented himself as the Amir-e-Hind of ISIS and appealed to his associates to be ready for Jung-e-Jihad, the agency claimed.

ED Suspects Financial Links And Proceeds Of Crime

The agency said it had found that the accused were actively engaged in unlawful activities, including raising funds to further the activities of ISIS.

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“They were involved in the acts of extortion by putting and or attempting to put persons in fear of death or grievous hurt, thereby generating funds which are suspected to constitute proceeds of crime within the meaning of the PMLA. It has been revealed that the accused persons are financially interlinked,” the agency had claimed.

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