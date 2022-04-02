Pune: Helmet mandatory for govt staffers, semi-govt offices

The district administration of Pune has made wearing of helmets mandatory for the staffers of government and semi-government offices while commuting to work on two-wheelers.

The authorities and police officials, however, made it clear that the order is not meant for common citizens. The order will be implemented from Monday, with sensitisation and awareness programmes at various government offices, they said. The order has been issued by Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

The use of helmets is mandatory for two-wheeler riders as well as pillion riders under the Motor Vehicles Act, it said. This order about the helmet rule is based on the guidelines issued bytheMaharashtratransport commissioner, it added.

Those failing to comply with the order will be penalised as per the provisions of the Act.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:14 AM IST