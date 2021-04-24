Pune: Explosion at magnesium factory in Pimpri Chinchwad; no casualty reported

A massive fire broke out at at a magnesium factory in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune city on Saturday. As per a India Today report, efforts are still underway to control the fire, no loss of life has been reported as of yet.

As per officials, four vehicles of the fire department were dispatched to the magnesium factory to douse the blaze.

Chemical reaction resulted to spreaden the fire even more. The high presence of magnesium at the spot, the fire worsened when treated with water by the firefighters. Kiran Gawade, chief of the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation's fire department, confirmed that the fire did not result in any injuries or loss of life.