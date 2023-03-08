Pune: Duo recording Instagram reel on motorcycle ends up killing woman in Mohammadwadi; arrested

A 31-year-old woman died after being allegedly hit by a motorcycle while the biker and the pillion rider were busy making an Instagram reel.
The incident took place in the Mohammadwadi area of Pune city around 5.30 pm on Monday, an official said.
Accused fled the scene after hitting the victim
Ayan Shaikh and Zayed Javed Shaikh, the accused, fled the scene after Taslim Pathan was struck by their two-wheeler.
"Ayan was riding the motorcycle and Zayed was filming the video reel while sitting pillion when the two-wheeler hit Pathan, killing her on the spot," said Jaywant Jadhav, assistant police inspector, Wanwadi police station.
The official claimed that after confirming the accused's identities, they arrested them.
(With PTI inputs)
