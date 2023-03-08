e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Boy beaten by mob during Holi celebrations in Saki Naka; video surfaces

7 people have been arrested following the assault.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
Mumbai: Boy beaten by mob during Holi celebrations in Saki Naka; video surfaces | Screengrab

A shocking incident took place on March 7, when the festival of Holi was being celebrated in Maharashtra.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a boy named Faizan was allegedly thrashed by a mob near the Jari Mari Mandir in Saki Naka.

In the footage, a group of men who were celebrating Holi can be seen thrashing the youth with sticks after which he suffered grievous injuries.

The victim was submitted to KEM hospital following the assault.

An FIR regarding an attempt to murder IPC 307 and other relevant sections has been registered against the accused and 7 people have been arrested at Sakinaka police station.

Viewer discretion advised

article-image
