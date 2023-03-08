24-year-old man from Canada beaten to death outside Punjab's Anandpur Sahib; shocking video surfaces |

A 24-year-old man named Pradeep Singh, who had come from Canada to visit Anandpur Sahib in Ropar, died from injuries sustained during a brawl at the entrance of a gurdwara.

The incident occurred on Monday and involved another man named Niranjan Singh, who was also injured in the altercation and is currently receiving treatment at PGI in Chandigarh. Police have stationed a team at PGI to arrest Niranjan as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at the Anandpur Sahib police station.

Deceased worn dress code of nihang, but no link found to any such group: Police

SSP Mohali said, "The deceased Pradeep Singh had worn the dress code of Nihangs at the time of the incident. So far he has not been found linked to any Nihang group".

"I appeal to people not to believe any rumours. Further probe is underway," he informed.

Officials said they were examining all the viral videos of the incident.

Very Sad News; A Nihang Singh who came from Canada, succumbed to death in the Hola Mahalla at Anandpur Sahib. When Pradeep Singh asked some guys to behave properly & not to create ruckus they beat him to death. pic.twitter.com/zZgg5Etl2j — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 7, 2023

Pardeep Singh was a resident of Gurdaspur and had gone to Canada in 2016, where he subsequently obtained Permanent Residency. Niranjan Singh hails from Nurpurbedi. The Ropar SSP, Viveksheel Soni, stated that police have seized Niranjan's jeep and have stationed a team at PGI to arrest him as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

The SSP has urged people to maintain law and order during the upcoming Hola Mahalla celebrations.

Family alleges Pradeep was killed by goons

According to the information, the deceased had come to his village a few months back and was his parent's only child. The family members of the deceased alleged that Pradeep was killed by goons on his way to Mohali.

"He saw a few hooligans playing inappropriate songs in a car in full public view. He tried to reason out with them. But they attacked him and he died on the spot," family members of the deceased alleged.

"Strict action should be taken against perpetrators," they demanded.