Pune: Drunk man calls police emergency helpline multiple times over several days; arrested

A man was arrested by Pune rural police for calling the 112 emergency helpline multiple times over several days, under the influence of alcohol.

As per reports from The Indian Express, the accused was later remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.

The man, identified as Ashok Digambar Gaikwad (40), has been arrested and was produced before a court on Sunday.

According to the report, police Inspector Narayan Pawar, the station had received calls at least eight to 10 times a day for seven days in a row, from a man who was under the influence of alcohol. The person was then tracked and detained

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:37 PM IST