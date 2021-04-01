Pune district crosses 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19; active cases near 70,000-mark

Pune district on Thursday (April 1) hit a sombre milestone. With 65 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the day, the death toll in the district has crossed the 10,000-mark.

According to an update by the Pune district health officer, the death toll in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) climbed to 5,337 with 35 new fatalities on Thursday. In Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the death toll rose to 2,018 with 15 new fatalities.

With this, the Pune district has now reported 10,039 COVID-19 deaths so far.

Moreover, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 4,103 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, and in the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad 2,113 COVID-19 cases were reported. With this, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Pune district reached 64,838.