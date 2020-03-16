Pune district administration worried over local transmission of coronavirus

Mumbai: Pune district administration is shocked over the increase in the cases of coronavirus patients detected positive, especially in the jurisdiction of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations. The number of patients in Pune district alone rose to 16. What is a cause of concern is that one was part of a 93-member group that had travelled to Thailand. Pune district administration is worried about the fate of those 92 members of the group and it has launched a search for them.
A 21-year-old man had a recent travel history that included Thailand. This was revealed by the Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr Deepak Mhaisekar on Sunday noon. "What is worrying is of the five, four are from Pune and they had not gone out of India. They are all part of one family and, therefore, more care is required,’’ he noted. He admitted that 'these cases indicate local transmission.'
He reiterated that the administration has swung into action and initiated search of 92 members of the group who had returned from Thailand. "The administration has asked the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner to invoke section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code prohibiting the gathering of more than four people and also on activities which lead to congregation. Public parks have been closed and students staying in hostels were asked to stay there till the exams are over,’’ he noted.
Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said schools, colleges, public parks, cinema theatres, and gymnasiums in Pune have been shut down and malls have been served notices to remain closed till March 31.
He, however, clarified that only those stores selling medicines, food or vegetables inside the malls will be allowed to function.
