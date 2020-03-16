Pune district administration worried over local transmission of coronavirus

Mumbai: Pune district administration is shocked over the increase in the cases of coronavirus patients detected positive, especially in the jurisdiction of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations. The number of patients in Pune district alone rose to 16. What is a cause of concern is that one was part of a 93-member group that had travelled to Thailand. Pune district administration is worried about the fate of those 92 members of the group and it has launched a search for them.

A 21-year-old man had a recent travel history that included Thailand. This was revealed by the Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr Deepak Mhaisekar on Sunday noon. "What is worrying is of the five, four are from Pune and they had not gone out of India. They are all part of one family and, therefore, more care is required,’’ he noted. He admitted that 'these cases indicate local transmission.'