Pune City to soon become financial and fintech hub, says Fadnavis

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | FPJ

Pune will soon emerge as a hub for financial services and the fintech, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said as he announced signing of an MOU between the Bajaj FinServ and the government of Maharashtra. "Probably the biggest investment in the financial services sector has come to Maharashtra," Fadnavis said, adding that the Maharashtra government and the Bajaj FinSer have signed an MOU wherein the company will be investing Rs 5000 crore and create 40,000 jobs in Pune.

India among fastest growing fintech markets across the world

According to experts India has emerged as one of the fastest growing fintech markets across the world with a market size estimated at $150 billion by 2025. NeoBanks, Embedded Fintech, BlockChain Technology, Cashless Economy, Ecosystem Banking and Security are some of the growth areas of the sector where more investment is expected to come, said a senior government official.

Read Also Pune emerges as the happiest city in Maharashtra; Guess where Mumbai ranks