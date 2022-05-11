e-Paper Get App
Home / Mumbai / Pune: Central Railway cancels 33 trains, short terminates several others due to 18 days block

Pune: Central Railway cancels 33 trains, short terminates several others due to 18 days block

The traffic cum power blocks will last from May 13 to 29.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

Representative Image | PTI
Owing to the construction of a road under bridge (RUB) in Daund Yard, 33 trains have been cancelled by the Central Railways while many others have been short terminated.

Central Railways’ chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said, “Traffic cum Power blocks of different duration from 13.05.2022 to 29.05.2022 for construction of Road Under Bridge in Daund Yard. The details of train cancellation/short -termination, diversion, regulation etc are as under:

