MSRTC to run its first electric bus 'Shivai' from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will soon begin operating electric buses across the state.

As per reports from Punekar News, the first e-bus will travel from Pune to Ahmednagar, on June 1, in commemoration of the organization’s founding day.

The electric buses dubbed 'Shivai', will be launched in a phase-wise manner.

150 e-buses will be added to the MSRTC fleet by June-July, as part of the first phase. Under the central government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, MSRTC would receive 1,000 electric buses and 2,000 CNG buses in stages.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is the state run bus service of Maharashtra, India which serves routes to towns and cities within the state as well as to its adjoining states.

The organistion was established on June 1, 1948, with the inaugural bus service between Pune and Ahmednagar. It now has a fleet strength of 18,449 buses.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:52 PM IST