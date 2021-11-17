e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 10,197 new COVID-19 cases, 301 deaths in last 24 hoursMumbai, Pune likely to receive rainfall between November 17 to 19Delhi Air Quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 379
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:46 AM IST

Pune: Case against Marathi actor Anekar Vishwasrao for assaulting wife

FPJ Web Desk
Marathi actor Anekar Vishwasrao | Facebook.com/aniket.vishwasrao.7

Marathi actor Anekar Vishwasrao | Facebook.com/aniket.vishwasrao.7

Advertisement

A case has been registered against Marathi film actor, Anekar Vishwasrao, his mother-in-law and his father-in-law by his wife Sneha , who claims was subjected to abusive treatment by her husband and his parents.

According to a report from Loksatta, Sneha was abused by her husband Aniket Vishwasrao in front of her relatives from time to time and his parents were also accomplices to that end.

A case of domestic violence and assault has been registered against the trio.

Actor Aniket Vishwasrao and actress Sneha Chavan tied the knot in December 2018

ALSO READ

Complaint filed against Vir Das for derogatory language against India in latest monologue Complaint filed against Vir Das for derogatory language against India in latest monologue

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:31 AM IST
Advertisement