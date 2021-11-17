Pune: Case against Marathi actor Anekar Vishwasrao for assaulting wife

A case has been registered against Marathi film actor, Anekar Vishwasrao, his mother-in-law and his father-in-law by his wife Sneha , who claims was subjected to abusive treatment by her husband and his parents.

According to a report from Loksatta, Sneha was abused by her husband Aniket Vishwasrao in front of her relatives from time to time and his parents were also accomplices to that end.

A case of domestic violence and assault has been registered against the trio.

Actor Aniket Vishwasrao and actress Sneha Chavan tied the knot in December 2018

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:31 AM IST