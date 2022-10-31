e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: After death of 14-year-old due to electrocution, state govt’s dist electricity inspector undertake an investigation

Pune: After death of 14-year-old due to electrocution, state govt’s dist electricity inspector undertake an investigation

The 14-year-old who was injured by an overhead power line in the local society in Katraj, succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday.

Nozia SayyedUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Pune: After death of 14-year-old due to electrocution, state govt’s dist electricity inspector undertake an investigation | File Photo
Follow us on

Pune: In an incident of electrocution resulting in major injuries and later death of a 14-year-old boy in Katraj area has now forced the state government’s district electricity inspector to undertake a detailed investigation in the same matter. 

The 14-year-old who was injured by an overhead power line in the local society in Katraj, succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday.

The officers after receiving their technical inspection report will take action against the culprits as per the rules. Financial assistance too is likely to be given to the family of the victim, said sources.

The high voltage power line that passes by Omkar Society road in Katraj injured the boy due to an electric shock. The boy came in contact with the upper channel last on cot over 23rd in the evening hours.

Post the incident, the office of Padmavati Division of Mahavitaran informed the Electricity Inspector Office of the State Government.

Read Also
Here's why Priyanka Chopra Jonas is coming to Mumbai after 3 years
article-image

The officials and engineers of Mahavitran have even inspected the place and it came to light that the distance of the overhead wire line from the roadside ground was not flawed.

Sources shared, “Primarily it seems that the area inside the wall of the society is not in use and hence bushes have grown in and around it. Prima facie it appears that the young boy must have gone to the wall from inside the society and got electrocuted by coming in contact with the upper channel.”

Read Also
Tragic pictures of Morbi bridge disaster that has claimed over 140 lives
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pune: After death of 14-year-old due to electrocution, state govt’s dist electricity inspector...

Pune: After death of 14-year-old due to electrocution, state govt’s dist electricity inspector...

Mumbai: High Court grants pre-arrest bail to advocate booked in impersonation case

Mumbai: High Court grants pre-arrest bail to advocate booked in impersonation case

Thane: 3 injured in Kalwa slab collapse

Thane: 3 injured in Kalwa slab collapse

Mumbai anti-plastic drive: BMC seizes 355 kg of banned plastic in 20 days, collects Rs 29 lakh fines

Mumbai anti-plastic drive: BMC seizes 355 kg of banned plastic in 20 days, collects Rs 29 lakh fines

Mumbai: Good news! BMC stays rent hike for tenants living in civic-owned buildings; check details

Mumbai: Good news! BMC stays rent hike for tenants living in civic-owned buildings; check details