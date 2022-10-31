Pune: After death of 14-year-old due to electrocution, state govt’s dist electricity inspector undertake an investigation | File Photo

Pune: In an incident of electrocution resulting in major injuries and later death of a 14-year-old boy in Katraj area has now forced the state government’s district electricity inspector to undertake a detailed investigation in the same matter.

The 14-year-old who was injured by an overhead power line in the local society in Katraj, succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday.

The officers after receiving their technical inspection report will take action against the culprits as per the rules. Financial assistance too is likely to be given to the family of the victim, said sources.

The high voltage power line that passes by Omkar Society road in Katraj injured the boy due to an electric shock. The boy came in contact with the upper channel last on cot over 23rd in the evening hours.

Post the incident, the office of Padmavati Division of Mahavitaran informed the Electricity Inspector Office of the State Government.

The officials and engineers of Mahavitran have even inspected the place and it came to light that the distance of the overhead wire line from the roadside ground was not flawed.

Sources shared, “Primarily it seems that the area inside the wall of the society is not in use and hence bushes have grown in and around it. Prima facie it appears that the young boy must have gone to the wall from inside the society and got electrocuted by coming in contact with the upper channel.”

