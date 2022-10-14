Pune: 3 held by DRI in fake Indian currency notes smuggling case

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 10:35 PM IST
Fake Currency Notes | Representational
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested three persons from Pune for their alleged involvement in a syndicate involved in smuggling of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

A total of 400 smuggled counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs. 500/- denomination; having a face value of Rs 2 lakh, were recovered from one of the suspects. The investigation has revealed that these FICNs have been smuggled into India from Bangladesh, agency sources said on Friday.

The currency notes have been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. As per sources, the action was taken on the basis of specific information by the DRI officers of the Pune Regional Unit about FICN smuggling. The action was taken in co-ordination and assistance of officers of Pune Customs on Wednesday.

The team of DRI officers acted swiftly and apprehended one person riding a motorcycle approaching Khadki bazaar Lane. The man was trying to cross Elphinstone Road.

"Further, two more persons involved in the supply of this smuggled FICN have been nabbed by the officers of DRI. Investigation has revealed that these FICNs have been smuggled into India from Bangladesh. Three accused involved in the circulation of such counterfeit currency notes, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody," said a DRI official.

