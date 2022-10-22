Punarvasu Foundation rescues a 10-feet long Indian Rock python in Kharghar

A 10-feet long Indian Rock python was rescued from the middle of the road at Sector 35 in Kharghar - Taloja Road. | roundglasssustain.com

Kharghar: The Punarvasu Foundation rescued a 10-feet long Indian Rock python from the middle of the road at Sector 35 in Kharghar - Taloja Road. The locals informed the foundation after they noticed the reptile along the road.

According to Sharon Sonavane, one of the volunteers of the foundation informed that he along with his fellow volunteers, Vishal Asulkar, Harsh Gaikwad, Sudesh Gaikwad immediately reached the spot. While talking to the media, he said, “We identified the snake as Indian Rock Python when we inspected after reaching the spot.” He added that it around 9 to 01 feet long.

Sonwane said that alert citizens stopped the movement of vehicles after noticing the snake along the road. “They showed right way to protect the snake and informed us,” he said.

The snake was inspected and confirmed that it was not injured, it was reported to the forest department and the snake was released safely into the wild.